60+ in the title fight for new top performances

Rewarding achievements

"That's why we want to bring the best senior athletes in front of the curtain again this year and honor their achievements with the award," says Provincial Councillor Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister. All fitness enthusiasts aged 60 and over can compete for the title of "Senior Athlete of the Year" until September 30. All those who shine with top placings in championships or exceptional performances in the hobby sector are eligible to take part.