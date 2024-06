Fire department dog “Luna” is an internet star

Many positive reactions

During an alarm on June 12, the reaction of "alarm dog Luna" was captured on camera. The siren had previously gone off and then her master's pager had also gone off. The video has since become a real hit on the internet and has been viewed well over 100,000 times within two days. "Even though it is not directly related to the work of the fire department, it is a nice story of a different kind," says the Alkoven fire brigade, pleased with the many positive reactions.