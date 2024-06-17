Vorteilswelt
14 and 16 years old

Alcohol thieves attack petrol station employees

Nachrichten
17.06.2024 15:05

Two suspected thieves in the Tyrolean Zillertal were after alcohol on Sunday evening. The suspects, aged just 14 and 16, stuffed a rucksack full of drinks at a petrol station. When they were confronted by the employee, a scuffle broke out. After a short escape, the duo were finally tracked down.

comment0 Kommentare

The 14-year-old from Ghana and the 16-year-old from Slovenia were up to mischief in a petrol station in Mayrhofen at around 7.30 pm. The two teenagers are said to have packed several alcoholic drinks in a rucksack and then tried to leave the store without paying.

A scuffle broke out
An employee got wind of the theft and confronted the duo. He asked the 14-year-old suspect to open the rucksack.

"As a result, the teenager became violent towards the employee and there was a brief scuffle before the two suspects fled," the police reported on Monday.

Zitat Icon

The 14-year-old suspect tested positive for alcohol.

Die Polizei

Duo tracked down during manhunt
However, the escape was short-lived. In the course of an immediate manhunt, the youths were apprehended by a patrol. A breathalyzer test carried out on the 14-year-old was positive. Corresponding charges will follow.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

