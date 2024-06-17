14 and 16 years old
Alcohol thieves attack petrol station employees
Two suspected thieves in the Tyrolean Zillertal were after alcohol on Sunday evening. The suspects, aged just 14 and 16, stuffed a rucksack full of drinks at a petrol station. When they were confronted by the employee, a scuffle broke out. After a short escape, the duo were finally tracked down.
The 14-year-old from Ghana and the 16-year-old from Slovenia were up to mischief in a petrol station in Mayrhofen at around 7.30 pm. The two teenagers are said to have packed several alcoholic drinks in a rucksack and then tried to leave the store without paying.
A scuffle broke out
An employee got wind of the theft and confronted the duo. He asked the 14-year-old suspect to open the rucksack.
"As a result, the teenager became violent towards the employee and there was a brief scuffle before the two suspects fled," the police reported on Monday.
The 14-year-old suspect tested positive for alcohol.
Duo tracked down during manhunt
However, the escape was short-lived. In the course of an immediate manhunt, the youths were apprehended by a patrol. A breathalyzer test carried out on the 14-year-old was positive. Corresponding charges will follow.
