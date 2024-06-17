Bike messenger collective agreement: Strike here tonight

Negotiations between employer and employee representatives in the sector have been at a standstill for months, with strikes taking place time and again. However, many bike messengers are not even covered by the collective agreement (KV) as they are freelancers or self-employed. There are around 4,500 bicycle couriers in Austria, only a good 2,000 of whom are also employed under the collective agreement. Lieferando in particular employs its delivery staff under a collective agreement, while Foodora mainly employs freelancers. Wolt, which is only represented in Vienna, also only employs self-employed and independent contractors.