Reaction to tariffs
China wants to investigate pork from the EU
China's Ministry of Commerce has announced an anti-dumping investigation into imported products from the European Union (EU). The investigation will focus on imported pork and by-products, Beijing said on Monday. It is likely to be a counter-reaction to the EU's threat of punitive tariffs on Chinese e-cars.
Experts had already expected a backlash from China. The anti-dumping investigation affects fresh and frozen pork or offal. In the previous year, pork worth 5.6 billion euros came from abroad, including offal. More than half of the products came from the EU. Pig parts such as feet, ears and offal are very popular in China.
Will dairy products still follow?
Prior to this announcement, the Chinese newspaper "Global Times" had already reported that the industry was gathering evidence for the investigation into certain dairy products and pork from the EU. No further details were given.
EU products that the country still needs will not be subject to tariffs, said Jac Gunter from the Merics Institute in Berlin. "These include machinery, high-quality industrial goods, chemicals, medical technology and other products." Larger European car manufacturers are also likely to be spared, as they create jobs, pay taxes and contribute to growth in China.
Not the first investigation
On the other hand, China's producers could manufacture sufficient quantities of agricultural, food and beverage products themselves. This also includes pork. This is not the country's first investigation into European products. In January, the Ministry of Commerce announced an investigation into spirits, which mainly affected producers from France.
As reported, the EU has decided to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese electric cars imported into Europe (see video above). It is suspected that there are illegal subsidies on these. The amount will vary depending on the car manufacturer, with the average rate being 21%.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
