Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Reaction to tariffs

China wants to investigate pork from the EU

Nachrichten
17.06.2024 13:15

China's Ministry of Commerce has announced an anti-dumping investigation into imported products from the European Union (EU). The investigation will focus on imported pork and by-products, Beijing said on Monday. It is likely to be a counter-reaction to the EU's threat of punitive tariffs on Chinese e-cars.

comment0 Kommentare

Experts had already expected a backlash from China. The anti-dumping investigation affects fresh and frozen pork or offal. In the previous year, pork worth 5.6 billion euros came from abroad, including offal. More than half of the products came from the EU. Pig parts such as feet, ears and offal are very popular in China.

Fresh and frozen pork and offal are affected. (Bild: APA/Helmut Fohringer)
Fresh and frozen pork and offal are affected.
(Bild: APA/Helmut Fohringer)

Will dairy products still follow?
Prior to this announcement, the Chinese newspaper "Global Times" had already reported that the industry was gathering evidence for the investigation into certain dairy products and pork from the EU. No further details were given.

EU products that the country still needs will not be subject to tariffs, said Jac Gunter from the Merics Institute in Berlin. "These include machinery, high-quality industrial goods, chemicals, medical technology and other products." Larger European car manufacturers are also likely to be spared, as they create jobs, pay taxes and contribute to growth in China.

European car manufacturers are likely to be spared from the punitive tariffs (symbolic image). (Bild: APA/dpa/Julian Stratenschulte)
European car manufacturers are likely to be spared from the punitive tariffs (symbolic image).
(Bild: APA/dpa/Julian Stratenschulte)

Not the first investigation
On the other hand, China's producers could manufacture sufficient quantities of agricultural, food and beverage products themselves. This also includes pork. This is not the country's first investigation into European products. In January, the Ministry of Commerce announced an investigation into spirits, which mainly affected producers from France.

As reported, the EU has decided to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese electric cars imported into Europe (see video above). It is suspected that there are illegal subsidies on these. The amount will vary depending on the car manufacturer, with the average rate being 21%.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf