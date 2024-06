Carinthia’s bathing lakes awarded for water quality

Carinthia in particular stands out in a comparison of federal states, as 100 percent of bathing spots here were certified as having the best water quality - a result that is quite remarkable considering there are more than 1,200 lakes and bodies of water. "Carinthia is not only a beautiful, but also an environmentally conscious and sustainable vacation destination. The top ratings of our bathing waters are proof of our continuous efforts to protect nature and thus ensure the highest standards for our guests," says Klaus Ehrenbrandtner, Managing Director of Kärnten Werbung.