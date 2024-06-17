Renaturation Act
SPÖ: Austria is becoming the “laughing stock of Europe”
On Monday, the majority of EU environment ministers voted in favor of the renaturation law with Austria's support. While the FPÖ criticizes Gewessler's solo effort, the SPÖ is dissatisfied with both governing parties. The NEOS speak of a "catastrophic climate in the coalition."
Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Leonore Gewessler (Greens) would make Austria "the laughing stock of Europe", said SPÖ climate spokesperson Julia Herr in a press release. "What we are currently experiencing is basically the continuation of the last five years of black-green; only with tougher bandages because the election is approaching." The government is nothing more than a "tragedy."
The FPÖ, on the other hand, sees Gewessler as solely responsible. There should be more consequences than declaring her "not authorized". The new law means the "death" of domestic agriculture and security of supply with domestic food. If it is a "knock-out" criterion for a coalition with the Greens, Nehammer said, he would also have to rule out a coalition with the SPÖ and the "EU-fanatic NEOS", as they are behind Gewessler on renaturation.
NEOS:. Take farmers' concerns seriously
The NEOS actually welcome the approval of the law, but point out in a press release that the concerns of the population, especially those of farmers, must be taken seriously. "The well thought-out and constructive implementation of the law by the member states must help to avoid unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles and ensure practical feasibility and acceptance among the population," said NEOS climate spokesperson Michael Bernhard.
Nehammer: Action for annulment fixed
The climate in the coalition is a "catastrophe that can no longer be averted." The Chancellor wants to make a statement at 5 pm. His team has already announced an action for annulment at the European Court of Justice (ECJ). "The constitution also applies to climate protectors. Nobody is above the law," said the Chancellor's Office.
As expected, support for the law came on Monday from environmental organizations such as the WWF, which spoke of a "great victory for nature", as well as from Vienna. "An intact nature is the strongest protective wall against future heavy rain, floods and natural disasters and also the most effective climate protection", Vienna's Climate Councillor Jürgen Czernohorszky is convinced.
What the law says
In future, the member states will have to submit plans on how at least 30 percent of the defined habitats can be transformed from "poor" to "good" status by 2030 as a first step. In addition, one fifth of land and marine areas are to be restored by 2030. There should be more biodiversity in agricultural ecosystems.
In the current version, some criticism from the agricultural sector has been taken into account. For example, there are exceptions when it comes to the need to produce enough food.
