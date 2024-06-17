SPÖ: Austria is becoming the “laughing stock of Europe”

The FPÖ, on the other hand, sees Gewessler as solely responsible. There should be more consequences than declaring her "not authorized". The new law means the "death" of domestic agriculture and security of supply with domestic food. If it is a "knock-out" criterion for a coalition with the Greens, Nehammer said, he would also have to rule out a coalition with the SPÖ and the "EU-fanatic NEOS", as they are behind Gewessler on renaturation.