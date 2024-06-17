Renaturation law
ÖVP politicians urge an end to the coalition
The ÖVP is angry about the unilateral action of the Greens, who voted in favor of the renaturation law at EU level. Possible consequences have been under discussion since Sunday. Some politicians are even pushing for an exit from the coalition.
Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler accused Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler of "breaking the constitution and the law" and announced "legal consequences". It was initially unclear what these would be. Vorarlberg's governor Markus Wallner spoke of a "clear breach of coalition at federal level."
Some ÖVP politicians are even calling for an exit from the coalition. On the other hand, there are only three and a half months until the national elections. During this time, several projects should still be decided and the appointment of the EU Commissioner should be finalized.
What is at stake?
- The aim of the EU Restoration Act is "the restoration of degraded ecosystems in all Member States". This includes, for example, the reforestation of forests and the rewetting of areas such as dried-up moors.
- All member states must draw up national plans on how to achieve the targets.
- For example, all ecosystems that are in poor condition are to be restored by 2050.
Greens relaxed
In addition, leaving the coalition could be interpreted by Chancellor Karl Nehammer as chaos. Despite the harsh criticism, the Greens appeared relaxed for the time being. Party circles said that a vote against renaturation would be difficult to justify to their own voters. The political competition would also have spread the word during the election campaign.
Cooperation with the ÖVP was not popular with all Greens due to the compromises made in recent years. Gewessler's clear yes to the renaturation law can be seen as part of an election campaign strategy focusing on climate protection.
Today, Monday, the EU environment ministers voted with Austria in favor of the renaturation law. This stipulates, for example, that damaged ecosystems must be restored and that member states must submit national plans to achieve the targets.
