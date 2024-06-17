Upset in DFB match
“Scandalous!”: Expert rages after the opening game of the European Championships
In addition to the brilliant 5:1 victory of the German national soccer team against Scotland, the brutal foul on DFB captain Ilkay Gündogan made the headlines. England expert Chris Sutton went into a rage on the BBC.
"You can't defend that foul. It's a disgrace. It's a red offense, a leg-breaker," the former Celtic Glasgow striker made clear. In the 42nd minute of the game, Gündogan was brutally brought to the ground by Scotland's Ryan Porteous. Referee Clement Turpin had initially allowed play to continue, but only when the VAR took a closer look at the scene did the Frenchman decide to award a penalty and red card.
"A scandalous foul," said Sutton. "You can't do something like that in any era of soccer. He knows what he's up to, he goes in so high."
"Stable ligaments"
Gündogan himself, who thankfully remained uninjured, took the wind out of his sails after the final whistle: "I'm not too worried. He goes in dangerously, but I think he also wanted to hit the ball. I think I was lucky and, from the looks of it, I have stable ligaments. Nothing was broken, I'm pretty sure of that. I certainly didn't notice anything with the adrenaline in the game." So nothing should stand in the way of him playing against Hungary on Wednesday ...
