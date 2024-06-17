“Scandalous!”: Expert rages after the opening game of the European Championships

"Stable ligaments"

Gündogan himself, who thankfully remained uninjured, took the wind out of his sails after the final whistle: "I'm not too worried. He goes in dangerously, but I think he also wanted to hit the ball. I think I was lucky and, from the looks of it, I have stable ligaments. Nothing was broken, I'm pretty sure of that. I certainly didn't notice anything with the adrenaline in the game." So nothing should stand in the way of him playing against Hungary on Wednesday ...