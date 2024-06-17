Despite defeat: What gives ÖFB opponents Poland hope

Additional rest day "no advantage"

In any case, hopes of advancing to the round of 16 are not yet dead in Poland. "We are not giving up. We will do everything and fight to advance," Probierz assured. "We still have something to prove and will be even stronger. We haven't said our last word yet." The fact that his team has an extra day's rest before the second group game is not an advantage for him. "Austria will be very well prepared."