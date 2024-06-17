Let the French laugh, even Mbappe can be stopped

Kevin Danso has the most experience in the direct duel: "He's the best player in the world. You can't give him any space," said Austria's defensive boss. He met Mbappé six times against Paris in Ligue 1. After the only Lens win (3:1), he posted a photo of a duel with the superstar and wrote: "Stop! Not in our house." (see below) And today, Danso has the home advantage, as he himself defended for Düsseldorf's Fortuna for a season in 2020/21.