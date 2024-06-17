Austria's EM recipe
Let the French laugh, even Mbappe can be stopped
Talking down instead of straddling, doubling up and not giving any depth - that is Austria's recipe ahead of today's European Championship opener against France.
A 70,000 euro Hublot watch, a 3,000 euro Dior rucksack, Oakley glasses and Nike sneakers - Kylian Mbappé's outfit on his arrival in Germany. Although he was wearing France's team joggers, the EURO superstar pays attention to every detail. Today, at least, Austria is not interested in the fact that Mbappé's fortune is estimated at €275 million, but only in how he can be stopped on the Düsseldorf pitch. Which was not quite possible in the Nations League in 2022 (1:1, 0:2) with two Mbappé goals.
Kevin Danso has the most experience in the direct duel: "He's the best player in the world. You can't give him any space," said Austria's defensive boss. He met Mbappé six times against Paris in Ligue 1. After the only Lens win (3:1), he posted a photo of a duel with the superstar and wrote: "Stop! Not in our house." (see below) And today, Danso has the home advantage, as he himself defended for Düsseldorf's Fortuna for a season in 2020/21.
But Danso also raves: "Mbappé does things that you think are impossible." Which is why he tried a kind of "trash talk" ("You can't get past me") to talk him down. "That gives me confidence."
A tip that doesn't help right-back Stefan Posch - today probably often Mbappé's direct opponent: "I don't speak any French," the Bologna legionnaire says with a grin. "We have to defend him collectively, help each other. If you go in too aggressively, it will be difficult with his speed, straddling him won't help." Because the fastest footballer in the world can accelerate up to 38.5 km/h ...
"I'll call all my friends"
Max Wöber is also aware of this: "He can't get into his speed dribbles, we have to take away his depth. If he ever has space, we have to double him. That's how you can render an exceptional player useless."
Danso is convinced of the plan and has already announced in his adopted home in Lens "that we will win". The mixed reaction? "Many French people laughed. But those who know their way around didn't, they have respect for us." Let them laugh - Danso announces with a grin: "If we win, I'll call all my friends in France."
