A serious program to kick off the Schubertiade

The German Mandelring Quartet has been in existence for forty years and has already performed at the Schubertiade on several occasions. At the concert on Saturday afternoon in the Angelika Kauffmann Hall in Schwarzenberg, it took baritone Konstantin Krimmel into its midst for two program items. At the age of thirty-one, the German-Romanian is already one of the greats in his field, as the Bregenzerwald audience was once again able to hear for themselves when he sang various songs specially arranged for baritone and string quartet.