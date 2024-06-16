Concert review
A serious program to kick off the Schubertiade
The German Mandelring Quartet had the great honor of opening this year's edition of the Schubertiade in Schwarzenberg. The special combination of string quartet and baritone was captivating.
The German Mandelring Quartet has been in existence for forty years and has already performed at the Schubertiade on several occasions. At the concert on Saturday afternoon in the Angelika Kauffmann Hall in Schwarzenberg, it took baritone Konstantin Krimmel into its midst for two program items. At the age of thirty-one, the German-Romanian is already one of the greats in his field, as the Bregenzerwald audience was once again able to hear for themselves when he sang various songs specially arranged for baritone and string quartet.
Songs of a rather sombre mood
The first part consisted of songs by Franz Liszt, arranged for this instrumentation by Aribert Reimann. Most of them were of a sombre mood. The songs by Gustav Mahler, arranged by Stefan Heucke, brought more light-hearted content, as they were wonderful arrangements based on texts by Friedrich Rückert. However, their last song ("Liebst du um Schönheit") was replaced by the tragic "Tamboursgesell" from "Des Knaben Wunderhorn".
Konstantin Krimmel was completely captivating
But whatever the atmosphere, Konstantin Krimmel expressed it all wonderfully. His tone formation was sonorous, but never forced, and he refrained from the whispering so fashionable today for the sake of a natural flow. The highlights of this inspiring performance were Mahler's "Um Mitternacht" and "Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen". These songs, so touching in themselves, were all the more moving thanks to Konstantin Krimmel's authentic singing style.
Too much romance instead of a youthful storm
These two groups of songs were framed by two quartet compositions. Franz Schubert composed his Quartet in B flat major Opus 112 at the age of seventeen, still very much in the tradition of Haydn. However, there was very little sign of this in the Mandelring Quartet's interpretation; although they played very finely, their tone was highly romantic.
This approach was more appropriate in Beethoven's little-known Quartet Opus 95, which ended the concert without any applause. It is a sombre piece, written under the impression of the Napoleonic Wars and the rejection of a marriage proposal by Beethoven (it is not certain which lady it was intended for).
Schubertiade runs until June 23
The early summer concert series in Schwarzenberg, which has long been a fixed star in Vorarlberg's cultural calendar of events and whose reputation radiates far beyond the state's borders, continues until June 23. Tickets are still available for most of the concerts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
