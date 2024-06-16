Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Concert review

A serious program to kick off the Schubertiade

Nachrichten
16.06.2024 17:25

The German Mandelring Quartet had the great honor of opening this year's edition of the Schubertiade in Schwarzenberg. The special combination of string quartet and baritone was captivating.

comment0 Kommentare

The German Mandelring Quartet has been in existence for forty years and has already performed at the Schubertiade on several occasions. At the concert on Saturday afternoon in the Angelika Kauffmann Hall in Schwarzenberg, it took baritone Konstantin Krimmel into its midst for two program items. At the age of thirty-one, the German-Romanian is already one of the greats in his field, as the Bregenzerwald audience was once again able to hear for themselves when he sang various songs specially arranged for baritone and string quartet.

Songs of a rather sombre mood
The first part consisted of songs by Franz Liszt, arranged for this instrumentation by Aribert Reimann. Most of them were of a sombre mood. The songs by Gustav Mahler, arranged by Stefan Heucke, brought more light-hearted content, as they were wonderful arrangements based on texts by Friedrich Rückert. However, their last song ("Liebst du um Schönheit") was replaced by the tragic "Tamboursgesell" from "Des Knaben Wunderhorn".

Konstantin Krimmel was completely captivating
But whatever the atmosphere, Konstantin Krimmel expressed it all wonderfully. His tone formation was sonorous, but never forced, and he refrained from the whispering so fashionable today for the sake of a natural flow. The highlights of this inspiring performance were Mahler's "Um Mitternacht" and "Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen". These songs, so touching in themselves, were all the more moving thanks to Konstantin Krimmel's authentic singing style.

Too much romance instead of a youthful storm
These two groups of songs were framed by two quartet compositions. Franz Schubert composed his Quartet in B flat major Opus 112 at the age of seventeen, still very much in the tradition of Haydn. However, there was very little sign of this in the Mandelring Quartet's interpretation; although they played very finely, their tone was highly romantic.

Well-deserved applause at the end of the concert. (Bild: (c) Schubertiade GmbH)
Well-deserved applause at the end of the concert.
(Bild: (c) Schubertiade GmbH)

This approach was more appropriate in Beethoven's little-known Quartet Opus 95, which ended the concert without any applause. It is a sombre piece, written under the impression of the Napoleonic Wars and the rejection of a marriage proposal by Beethoven (it is not certain which lady it was intended for).

Schubertiade runs until June 23
The early summer concert series in Schwarzenberg, which has long been a fixed star in Vorarlberg's cultural calendar of events and whose reputation radiates far beyond the state's borders, continues until June 23. Tickets are still available for most of the concerts.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Anna Mika
Anna Mika
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf