Children among the victims

Michigan: Nine injured in gun attack

Nachrichten
16.06.2024 07:59

At least nine people were injured in an attack with a firearm in a suburb of the US metropolis of Detroit on Saturday. According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday at a water playground in Rochester Hills in the US state of Michigan.

Among the injured were a four-year-old and an eight-year-old boy, and the perpetrator may have been arrested near the scene. According to current information, the perpetrator got out of his vehicle, approached the water playground and then opened fire, Sheriff Michael Bouchard told journalists.

Background to the crime still unclear
He reloaded and fired again and then walked away. "It seems very random," Bouchard added, adding that the shooter apparently had no personal connection to his victims.

(Bild: AFP/Getty Images/Bill Pugliano)
(Bild: AFP/Getty Images/Bill Pugliano)
(Bild: kameraOne (Screenshot))
(Bild: kameraOne (Screenshot))
(Bild: AFP/Getty Images/Bill Pugliano)
(Bild: AFP/Getty Images/Bill Pugliano)

A Glock pistol and empty magazines were found at the scene. The perpetrator fired 28 shots, police said. The governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, told the online service X that she was "shocked" by the attack.

Gun violence an everyday problem
Gun violence is an everyday problem in the USA, where there are more firearms than inhabitants. Thousands of people are killed in gun attacks every year. According to surveys, a majority of US citizens are in favor of stricter gun laws.

However, attempts to do so have repeatedly failed in the past due to opposition from conservative Republicans in Congress and the powerful gun lobby.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

