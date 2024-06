What you should bear in mind when traveling for soccer

Düsseldorf, a city with just over 600,000 inhabitants, is in joyful anticipation. Thousands of French and Austrians are currently making their way to the west of Germany. The euphoria is just as great in the host country as it is among the playing nations. "Despite all the anticipation, a little caution is also in order," explains Christian Pramberger, founder and managing director of fussballreisen.com.