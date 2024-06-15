Exhibition at Rotor
A green ribbon through Graz full of wild corners
The art center
Wild nature is also present in the city, often in surprising places and in surprising forms. This manifests itself in many wild animal sightings, but also in small asphalt jumps in which plants make themselves at home. All the organizations involved in the "Green Belt" project - from the church to the university, the GrazMuseum, Forum Stadtpark, Universalmuseum Joanneum and
The artists in the "Wilde Winkel" exhibition link the works in the
A fascinating audiovisual installation by Clara Oppel only unfolds its power in the dark, while Anita Fuchs provides wild plant seeds that are tailored to bats and in particular to the greater horseshoe bat, which only has its refuge in Schloss Eggenberg.
Artificial trees, mythical vests
"I am a tree," claims Nicole Pruckermayr, who provides wooden cubes. You can use them to stand in places where you would like to have planted a tree and have your photo taken. On June 21 from 3 pm, the artist is planning her second tree procession in Graz under the motto "There could be a tree here" (meeting point: Metahofspitz).
Marianne Lang's powerful drawings invite close exploration, as do Nayari Castillo's hybrid creatures, which can be viewed through ancient monoscopes. Maria Stiegler brings back the bird goddess of Graz from the 4th millennium BC, while ILA invites you to visit a beehive.
Consuelo Méndez not only shows an impressive mural in the rooms of the
City foxes and western atmosphere
Gernot Passath & Miro Schober tell a humorous story about two city foxes in their graphic novel on the wall, and Markus Hiesleitner takes his cue from the tumbleweeds that often roll through westerns in the atrium.
A total of 21 artistic positions can be seen in this exhibition until October 19 (summer break: August 4 to 25), almost all of the contributions were specially developed for this exhibition. Incidentally, it is worth staying informed about the exciting and extensive supporting program.
