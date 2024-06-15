A green ribbon through Graz full of wild corners

The artists in the "Wilde Winkel" exhibition link the works in the with very specific locations in the city. They span a ribbon from west to east, from forest to forest, from Plabutsch to Lechwald. In the very first room, you can follow this in a wall drawing by Coline Robin. You can also enjoy the expanded perspective of pigeons, which you can learn about in Gukubi Mato's contribution using 3D glasses and digital prints on aluminum. Or from the perspective of Forest Encounters, which invites active participation with the question "What can we learn from the forest?".