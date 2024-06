Lobnig in the final at her World Cup comeback ++ Reim 3rd!

"The race was not ideal!"

Lobnig's coach was delighted. "It was a massive improvement today. Magdi skied away superbly and the speed was right too. After 600 meters she lost a bit of her punch, but the final qualification was never in danger," said Kurt Traer. Lobnig was a little more critical: "The race wasn't ideal. I didn't get the course stroke so well, it was also difficult to row due to the headwind and the strong gusts from the side. But I'm getting more confident with every race."