For the first 25 athletes
Olympics: IOC examiners grant clearance for Russians
The first 25 athletes from Russia and Belarus have been cleared by the IOC Testing Commission to compete at the Olympic Games in Paris. The athletes approved under a neutral flag come from the sports of wrestling, weightlifting, road cycling and trampoline gymnastics. The International Olympic Committee's three-member review panel did not grant clearance for the Summer Games to the qualified taekwondo fighters from Russia and Belarus.
According to a statement on Saturday, four Russians and one Belarusian had acquired the right to compete in the taekwondo competitions. After the IOC examination, however, none of them fulfilled the requirements set last December for athletes from both countries.
Due to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, which is supported by Belarus, there had been long debates about the Olympic participation of athletes from these nations. In order to be admitted, athletes must not have any connection to the army or security forces and must not have actively shown their support for the war in Ukraine.
The anti-doping guidelines must also be fulfilled. As an additional condition, the IOC requires all athletes to make a written commitment to the Olympic Charter and thus also to the "peace mission of the Olympic Movement".
Russians and Belarusians are only allowed to compete in Paris under a neutral flag. Their national anthem will not be played, and national symbols and flags are also prohibited. Teams are completely banned.
Controversy surrounding two-time Olympic champion Abdulraschid Sadulajew
The IOC had set up a three-member commission headed by Vice-President Nicole Hoevertsz to examine the admission requirements. This commission has now granted Olympic clearance to ten Russian wrestlers, among others. Most recently, there had been some controversy surrounding two-time Olympic champion Abdulrashid Sadulayev, who had not been admitted to the European qualifying tournament for the Summer Games.
The IOC recently expected a total of around 50 Russians and 28 Belarusians to be admitted to Paris. This would mean significantly fewer athletes from both countries than at the last Summer Games. Should starting places acquired by Russians or Belarusians in qualifying competitions remain free due to a ban on participation, these will be distributed to other nations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
