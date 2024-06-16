More than 80 percent in favor of EU renaturation law

Austria's approval possible

There have recently been fierce debates within the government, but also between the federal and state governments, as to whether Gewessler can single-handedly approve the regulation at EU level and whether the original blockade of the federal states has been lifted by the approval of Vienna and Carinthia. According to the renowned lawyer Daniel Ennöckl, Director of the Institute of Law at BOKU Vienna, the way is clear for the Environment Minister's approval as soon as one of the federal states officially withdraws from the blocking "unified state opinion".