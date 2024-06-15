Vorteilswelt
Two injured

Serious accident involving a historically valuable vintage car

Nachrichten
15.06.2024 11:20

A vintage car from the 1940s was badly damaged during a drive in Bad Goisern. It crashed into a steep wooded area and became stuck in a tree. Both occupants were injured and trapped in the vehicle. Firefighters had to rescue them. The recovery of the historically valuable MG SA Saloon proved difficult.

The accident had happened while the car was being driven out. At a narrow section of road, the driver of the classic car left the road in his car and fell several meters over a steep embankment.

Fortunately, trees prevented a deeper fall. The historic car, an MG SA Saloon, came to a standstill against a tree trunk.

(Bild: FF Bad Goisern)
(Bild: FF Bad Goisern)

Both the driver and his passenger were seriously injured in the accident. Both were unable to leave the damaged vehicle on their own and the doors could no longer be opened.

After an inspection and initial treatment by the emergency doctor and rescue service, the fire department opened a vehicle door using hydraulic rescue equipment. The vehicle was also secured on a cable winch to prevent it from slipping further.

The two casualties were then rescued from the steep terrain using drag basket stretchers and handed over to the emergency services.

(Bild: FF Bad Goisern)
(Bild: FF Bad Goisern)

The subsequent recovery of the accident vehicle also proved difficult. "Because of the narrow road, we had to use two fire department cranes to lift the classic car back onto the road," said head of operations Claus Ebner from the Bad Goisern fire service.

(Bild: FF Bad Goisern)
(Bild: FF Bad Goisern)

After the vehicle was handed over to a towing service, the four fire departments (Weissenbach, Lauffen, St. Agatha and Bad Goisern) were able to return to the scene.

Jürgen Pachner
