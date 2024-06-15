Numerous offenses
Financial police raid at music festival in Salzburg
At a music festival organized by a cultural association in the city of Salzburg at the end of April, the financial police and police discovered numerous administrative violations. The organizer was fined 45,000 euros.
During an inspection, 45 employees of several subcontractors commissioned by the organizer were scrutinized. Many companies from the catering, catering and security sectors were clearly not too strict with the law: a total of 28 violations were found among the 45 employees inspected.
Two violations of the Aliens Police Act
The company concerned is now facing fines of around 45,000 euros. The raid was carried out because the financial police had received information in advance that numerous regulations were being disregarded at the event.
In fact, violations of the ASVG and the Wage and Social Dumping Prevention Act as well as violations of the Unemployment Insurance Act and the Aliens Employment Act were found.
There were also violations of provisions under the Federal Fiscal Code and financial offenses under the Financial Penal Code. The police also found two violations of the Aliens Police Act.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.