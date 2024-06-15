Vorteilswelt
Numerous offenses

Financial police raid at music festival in Salzburg

Nachrichten
15.06.2024 10:37

At a music festival organized by a cultural association in the city of Salzburg at the end of April, the financial police and police discovered numerous administrative violations. The organizer was fined 45,000 euros.

comment0 Kommentare

During an inspection, 45 employees of several subcontractors commissioned by the organizer were scrutinized. Many companies from the catering, catering and security sectors were clearly not too strict with the law: a total of 28 violations were found among the 45 employees inspected.

The financial police carried out the checks together with the provincial police directorate and the municipal police command. (Bild: Bundesministerium für Finanzen)
The financial police carried out the checks together with the provincial police directorate and the municipal police command.
(Bild: Bundesministerium für Finanzen)

Two violations of the Aliens Police Act
The company concerned is now facing fines of around 45,000 euros. The raid was carried out because the financial police had received information in advance that numerous regulations were being disregarded at the event.

In fact, violations of the ASVG and the Wage and Social Dumping Prevention Act as well as violations of the Unemployment Insurance Act and the Aliens Employment Act were found.

There were also violations of provisions under the Federal Fiscal Code and financial offenses under the Financial Penal Code. The police also found two violations of the Aliens Police Act.

Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
