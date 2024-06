Surprised by rising water level, rescued by helicopter

Led by a 25-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, three women and three men (28 to 40 years old) from Germany embarked on the canyoning tour on the Kronburgbach in Zammerberg on Friday afternoon. Around three hours after the start of the tour - the group was in the process of abseiling down the lower section of the tour - the water level in the gorge suddenly rose rapidly, as the police reported.