City hotel as a new impulse for Saalfelden

As is well known, dozens of businesses and restaurants in Saalfelden have closed, and recently the call for a revitalization of the town centre has become louder and louder. And with the new city hotel, there is also a new location for locals to eat and drink: "We also offer a great breakfast for all Pinzgau locals." 175 beds and 79 rooms can be found in the new city hotel. "I'm not a classic hotelier. I built it the way I would want it to be as a guest myself," emphasizes the owner. For example: There is a real fridge in every room, not a mini-bar.