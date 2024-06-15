Urban development
City hotel as a new impulse for Saalfelden
The people of Saalfelden have been calling loudly for a revitalization of the town centre. Now there is finally movement: a new four-star hotel and a committee for urban development.
Something is finally happening in Saalfelden! A few days ago, a new hotel opened right in the center of the town, directly behind the Congress: "Das Saal" is the name of the new four-star hotel. "The town officials can also take credit for the idea," says hotel owner Stefan Widerhofer to the "Krone" and emphasizes the "active support of the town politicians and the congress director". For the Viennese architect, it was an "appealing" project: "After years of negative development, this is the first counter-movement," says Widerhofer.
Hotel as a new restaurant for locals
As is well known, dozens of businesses and restaurants in Saalfelden have closed, and recently the call for a revitalization of the town centre has become louder and louder. And with the new city hotel, there is also a new location for locals to eat and drink: "We also offer a great breakfast for all Pinzgau locals." 175 beds and 79 rooms can be found in the new city hotel. "I'm not a classic hotelier. I built it the way I would want it to be as a guest myself," emphasizes the owner. For example: There is a real fridge in every room, not a mini-bar.
And Mayor Erich Rohrmoser (SPÖ) reveals the next step in terms of urban development: A new committee will be set up for this purpose. It will start on June 19. An urban developer from Lienz will be invited for new ideas.
