Athlete ready for big summit assault

Money is collected for flood victims

Naturefriends Burgenland invite you to accompany Hans Goger on his hike. Depending on your mood and fitness level, you can join him for a day or in stages. The hike starts on June 21 at the Kalch border crossing to Stadelberg, then continues to the viewing tower in Wörterberg. On June 22, it's the turn of Zeilenberg, Sonnenberg and the Rosalia Chapel. During the summit hike on June 23, the Große Hirschenstein and the Geschriebenstein will be hiked. There is always a donation box, money is collected for the flood victims!