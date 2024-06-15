Hans Goger
Athlete ready for big summit assault
Mountaineer and Naturefriends luminary Hans Goger will soon be setting off on a march to the Seven Summits of Burgenland - live concerts and fundraising campaign for flood victims included!
Hans Goger conquered the highest peak on earth on June 2, 2005. He fulfilled his dream of reaching 8850 meters on Mount Everest single-handedly.
Six elite summits conquered
"It was an incredible feeling, just me on the summit and a view as far as the horizon. That was the highlight of my alpine career," says the exceptional athlete. Of the Seven Summits, as the highest mountains on each of the seven continents are called, he has conquered six of these elite peaks - only Mount Vinson (4892 m) in Antarctica is still missing.
Yet. "It's easier to set my sights on the highest peaks in the seven Burgenland districts. Within 48 hours," announced Hans Goger. He will set off for the Pannonian Seven Summits (see graphic) on June 21 in the district of Jennersdorf. The first route will take him up the Stadelberg.
Bands and a two-man team for a good mood
The final stage on June 23 will be particularly attractive, where day-trippers can accompany the mountaineer. From all the nature park communities - Stadtschlaining, Weiden bei Rechnitz, Lockenhaus, Markt Neuhodis, Rechnitz and Oberkohlstätten - the hikers will follow a star-shaped route with hiking guides to the highest peak in Burgenland, the Geschriebenstein.
Climbing tower for children
Once at the lookout tower, the bands TBA, the Doppeldecker, Felix Muhr, the Zweier WG with Nina Stern and Franky Wild will provide entertainment from 11 am to 2 pm. Food and drink will be provided. "Children aged six and over can show off their skills on the Naturfreunde climbing tower, which is six meters high," it says.
A shuttle service will take hikers back to their starting point from 2.30 pm. "Of course, all those who don't want to hike but would like to attend the event are also welcome to use the service from Rechnitz and Lockenhaus, departing at 10.30 am," the organizers say.
Money is collected for flood victims
Naturefriends Burgenland invite you to accompany Hans Goger on his hike. Depending on your mood and fitness level, you can join him for a day or in stages. The hike starts on June 21 at the Kalch border crossing to Stadelberg, then continues to the viewing tower in Wörterberg. On June 22, it's the turn of Zeilenberg, Sonnenberg and the Rosalia Chapel. During the summit hike on June 23, the Große Hirschenstein and the Geschriebenstein will be hiked. There is always a donation box, money is collected for the flood victims!
