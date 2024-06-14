Boateng's trial
Aggression, violence, blood and greed – but who is lying?
Jérôme Boateng made his first appearance as a LASK player - but it was at Munich District Court, where the former world star is accused of causing grievous bodily harm to the mother of his twins! This was the case that left even the experienced judge baffled on the first day of the trial. And downright shocked the audience.
We do justice", reads a poster at the entrance, with which the Munich judiciary is looking for personnel. But where is the truth and therefore justice in this case dripping with violence and blood? On the first day of the trial, even the experienced judge was at a loss. And downright shocked the audience.
"Never experienced so much prejudgement"
Ten hours before the EURO kick-off, a former soccer world star was expected in Munich. LASK signing Jérôme Boateng (35). However, ten kilometers away from the Allianz Arena. In District Court 1, Room 101, as a defendant! He appeared in a blue suit, white shirt and stylish glasses. Appeared polite, cool, in control, confident.
Although it's not just the charge that weighs heavily. "In my professional career, I have never experienced such a prejudgement," said the judge about the case, which has been smouldering since 2018 and involves the mother of Boateng's now 13-year-old twin girls.
The 2014 world champion and two-time Champions League winner is alleged to have deliberately and seriously injured them after a dispute escalated due to accusations of cheating in a card game.
Boateng has already been sentenced for this: in 2021 at the district court to 60 daily rates of 30,000 euros, in 2022 at the regional court to 120 to 10,000 euros. Before the verdict was overturned in 2023 due to a formal error and the trial had to be reopened. But while the first proceedings, in which the closing statement was not just about menstrual bleeding, were dirty, things got really dirty yesterday.
"She kicked me in the face with high heels," said Boateng about another scandal with his ex-partner. The defense showed a photo of a shirt splattered with Boateng's blood from the incident at the card game. This was also the end of the judge's wish, who had tried to keep all of this out of the public eye to protect the children and to convince all parties to reach a kind of "settlement" - which in reality would have been a milder admission of guilt.
But the LASK "star", because of whom one of the club's partners is now even considering shutting down the cooperation, dug even deeper, accusing the mother of the children of alcohol problems, aggression, violence, lies and greed. Greed for his money! "He's lying," came the reply, even though the other side had yet to be questioned.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
