Funny marketing gag
“Wood in cans”: Carpenter trio rocks to the raw material
"We would drink it. Wood in cans!" Recently, a start-up from Wieselburg released a rock song to promote timber construction.
Thousands of visitors are still partying at the Nova Rock Festival in Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, until Sunday. This year, Markus "Max" Biehl, Johannes "Josch" Scheidl and Joachim "Jocki" Scheidl from the Paradoxhaus carpentry company in Wieselburg in the Scheibbs district are not taking part. They prefer to rock out to their own song.
Trio rocks to wood
The master woodworkers are passionate about wood, which is why they have now even dedicated a song to the raw material that they wrote themselves. "Holz in Dosen" is the name of the song. What does the title mean? "We love wood and what we do. Otherwise there would be nothing for us to do. We smell wood like roses. We would drink it. Wood in cans!" warble the Wieselburgers - or rather rock.
"This song was born out of a love of music and wood," explains Max, who will certainly be remembered by some with his colleagues for their unusual marketing campaign.
The German rock fans founded the small carpentry business at the beginning of 2023. Their idea: "We want to make building houses affordable again," explains Max. That's why the trio focuses on solid wood construction. From planning to execution - they see the building through to the end. What's more, they explain that builders can do up to 70 percent of the work themselves.
