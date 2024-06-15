“Wood in cans”: Carpenter trio rocks to the raw material

Trio rocks to wood

The master woodworkers are passionate about wood, which is why they have now even dedicated a song to the raw material that they wrote themselves. "Holz in Dosen" is the name of the song. What does the title mean? "We love wood and what we do. Otherwise there would be nothing for us to do. We smell wood like roses. We would drink it. Wood in cans!" warble the Wieselburgers - or rather rock.