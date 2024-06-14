Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Autonomy dispute

Nachrichten
14.06.2024 13:09

A new legislative proposal is causing a stir in Italy. Regions of the country are to be given more autonomous powers. During a debate on Wednesday, opposition politicians protested against the plans of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government by waving the Italian flag and singing the national anthem. The protest got out of hand and fists flew at the end.

comment0 Kommentare

Leonardo Donno, a member of the Five Star Movement, tried to tie an Italian flag around the neck of Regions Minister Roberto Calderoli and was promptly attacked. Lega parliamentarian Igor Lezzi punched Donno, who fell to the ground. Scuffles broke out with several people involved. The injured man then had to be removed from parliament in a wheelchair. As a result, eleven mandataries were suspended.

Regional Minister Roberto Calderoli (left) was attacked. (Bild: APA/AFP/Alberto Pizzoli)
Regional Minister Roberto Calderoli (left) was attacked.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Alberto Pizzoli)

Protest rally planned
In protest at the incidents in parliament, the opposition parties announced a protest rally in Rome on Tuesday. Most of the opposition parties plan to join the demonstration in the central square Piazza Santi Apostoli.

"After the physical attack on Donno in parliament, we cannot accept that this climate of constant intimidation prevails in the country. We will not allow national unity and cohesion to be jeopardized. We therefore invite the citizens, the political and social groups and the civic and democratic forces of the country to join our protest," said a statement from the opposition parties.

Wild scenes in the Italian parliament (Bild: APA/AP)
Wild scenes in the Italian parliament
(Bild: APA/AP)

Already during the first reading of the draft law a few months ago, there were verbal clashes between the government and the opposition in the Senate.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf