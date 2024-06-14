Autonomy dispute
A new legislative proposal is causing a stir in Italy. Regions of the country are to be given more autonomous powers. During a debate on Wednesday, opposition politicians protested against the plans of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government by waving the Italian flag and singing the national anthem. The protest got out of hand and fists flew at the end.
Leonardo Donno, a member of the Five Star Movement, tried to tie an Italian flag around the neck of Regions Minister Roberto Calderoli and was promptly attacked. Lega parliamentarian Igor Lezzi punched Donno, who fell to the ground. Scuffles broke out with several people involved. The injured man then had to be removed from parliament in a wheelchair. As a result, eleven mandataries were suspended.
Protest rally planned
In protest at the incidents in parliament, the opposition parties announced a protest rally in Rome on Tuesday. Most of the opposition parties plan to join the demonstration in the central square Piazza Santi Apostoli.
"After the physical attack on Donno in parliament, we cannot accept that this climate of constant intimidation prevails in the country. We will not allow national unity and cohesion to be jeopardized. We therefore invite the citizens, the political and social groups and the civic and democratic forces of the country to join our protest," said a statement from the opposition parties.
Already during the first reading of the draft law a few months ago, there were verbal clashes between the government and the opposition in the Senate.
