Too little speed in the fight against cybercrime

The Ministry of the Interior envisages a total of more than 700 additional jobs in the criminal service reform presented in September 2023, 300 of which are specifically for the fight against cybercrime, according to the Court of Audit. "However, the recruitment for these jobs had not yet been determined at the time of the follow-up audit," the ACA now states. "The Ministry of the Interior did not give any concrete consideration to how it intended to fill these 300 jobs."