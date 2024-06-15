Vorteilswelt
For the whole family

Fun and excitement in the forest adventure world

Nachrichten
15.06.2024

The forest adventure world on Lake Klopeinersee offers a varied summer for children and families. With new attractions every week and an exciting vacation program, there is something for young and old alike. Pony rides, face painting and magic shows are just some of the highlights. The "Lake in Flames" lake festival on July 5 and the big family festival on July 21 are particularly worthwhile.

A summer full of adventure and fun
The forest adventure world on Lake Klopeinersee kicks off a colorful summer and offers a vacation program that leaves nothing to be desired. New attractions and entertainment options await visitors every week. From pony rides, where little guests can ride through the park every Friday afternoon in July and August, to exciting magic shows - there's something for everyone. Of course, the popular children's face painting is also a must and transforms the little ones into their favorite characters.

Festive highlights in July
A special highlight is the big lake festival "Lake in Flames" on July 5. The forest adventure world on Lake Klopeinersee celebrates with a comprehensive program for children, including entertainment and pony rides. Another highlight is the big family festival on July 21. On this day, an exciting circus show ensures astonished faces and unforgettable moments.

The forest adventure world on Lake Klopeiner thus offers the perfect opportunity to enjoy the summer with the family to the full. All dates can be found on the homepage www.walderlebniswelt.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

