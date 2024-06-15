Fun and excitement in the forest adventure world

A summer full of adventure and fun

The forest adventure world on Lake Klopeinersee kicks off a colorful summer and offers a vacation program that leaves nothing to be desired. New attractions and entertainment options await visitors every week. From pony rides, where little guests can ride through the park every Friday afternoon in July and August, to exciting magic shows - there's something for everyone. Of course, the popular children's face painting is also a must and transforms the little ones into their favorite characters.