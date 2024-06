Mäder’s mother: “A pile of rubble inside”

"Just thinking about it makes my throat tighten," the Swiss newspaper "Blick" quotes Mäder's mother, who died at the age of just 26. The current tour is dedicated to the memory of the professional cyclist. "It will be nice to see how Gino lives on in the hearts of many. But it will also be tearful," says Sandra Mäder, who reveals that she has had recurring panic attacks since that fateful day a year ago.