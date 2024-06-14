Vorteilswelt
Burgenland Extreme

Social climate hiking instead of climate change

Nachrichten
14.06.2024 11:00

Get up, get out, get going! For the sake of the environment, Burgenland-Extrem is walking through the country with a colorful donkey in tow. The team wants to raise awareness of the huge impact walking has on climate protection.

The almost 4,000-page UN World Climate Report shows with alarming clarity how the effects of climate change will further exacerbate social inequalities and development deficits.

Climate protection is therefore just as much about protecting people! As a multiple Climate Active Award winner, protecting our planet is extremely important to us.

Organisatoren Michael Oberhauser, Tobias Monte und Josef Burkhardt

Climate-friendly walking
In keeping with the spirit of their movement association - responsible for the internationally renowned 24-hour Burgenland Extreme Tour around Lake Neusiedl - they are once again touring the country with a colorful donkey in tow. "Walking is by far the most climate-friendly form of mobility," the three emphasize. "Climate hiking instead of climate change" is the motto to promote the urge to move for a good cause.

All information at www.burgenlandextrem.com

Start in Purbach
The first Climate Hike 2024 starts on Saturday, June 15, at 7.15 am at the train station in Purbach. The entertaining tour is a 45-kilometre circular route via Donnerskirchen, the Leithagebirge and Breitenbrunn back to the starting point.

Walking - without a battery
Whether long or short - everyone is invited to accompany the hikers on their environmentally conscious mission. "Far too little attention is paid to walking without a battery or USB connection in environmental concepts, most of which rely on expensive technology. But walking has a huge impact on climate protection. We need to become aware of this again," says the Burgenland Extreme trio.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
