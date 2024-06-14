After heavy criticism
Microsoft postpones launch of “Recall” function
Following fierce criticism, Microsoft is postponing the launch of a new Windows search function that is supposed to save screen recordings every few seconds. It was originally due to become available on June 18 with a new type of PC.
Now the function called "Recall" will be tested at a later date, initially on a smaller scale in the Windows Insider Program, Microsoft announced on Thursday.
According to the company, "Recall" should make it easier to find information on a PC. Software with artificial intelligence analyzes what can be seen on the many screenshots and creates a directory. This should help, for example, if you can no longer remember the name of a travel website you visited, but still remember that palm trees and a beach were there. You should then be able to find the page again by searching for "palm trees and beach".
"Data protection disaster"
However, some AI security researchers warned of a data protection disaster after the announcement of "Recall". They came to the conclusion that cyber attackers could also access the lists under certain circumstances. Last week, Microsoft announced improved security for the "Recall" data. In addition, the feature should no longer be switched on by default when setting up the PC, but users would first have to activate it themselves. The criticism persisted, and now the postponement has followed.
Microsoft and manufacturers of Windows computers want to launch a new PC category on the market on June 18 that will be more tailored to the use of artificial intelligence. The device category is called "Copilot+PC", in reference to Microsoft's AI assistant called "Copilot".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.