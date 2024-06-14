“No one knows how many hostages are still alive”

In an interview with the US broadcaster CNN in the Lebanese capital Beirut, Osama Hamdan, a member of Hamas' political bureau, spoke among other things about the latest US proposal for a ceasefire, where the Palestinians still want to make "minor changes". The fate of the hostages and the recently emerged messages from Hamas leader Jihia al-Sinwar to Palestinian negotiators in Doha (Qatar), which are said to speak of "necessary sacrifices" among the civilian population, were also topics of discussion.