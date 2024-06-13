Meeting of the nobility in Vienna
Police protection for Habsburgs at 750th anniversary celebration
Meeting of the nobility at Vienna's Palais Ferstel with 300 guests. They all came to pay their respects to the imperial grandson and his family.
The aura that still surrounds the Habsburgs and their dynasty is astonishing. Because regardless of the law on the abolition of the nobility, they are still of interest and usually leave no one indifferent.
Honorable flock
And so it came as no surprise that there was a huge buzz when Karl Habsburg-Lothringen and his wife Christian Reid invited a distinguished crowd to the "750 Years of the Habsburgs" ceremony at Vienna's Palais Ferstel on Thursday.
"There are three hundred guests from Europe and I am delighted to be able to welcome everyone personally," Habsburg told "Krone". An insider told us that if everyone who wanted to come had really come, the party would have had to be moved to the Stadthalle. Where the Cobra security forces would have had even more to do than in the Palais. This was not only due to the fact that he was a friend of activist Alexei Navalny (†), but the evening also felt like a state reception.
In attendance: Ukrainian ambassador Vasyl Chymynez, former US ambassador Helene von Damm & museum director Agnes Husslein.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
