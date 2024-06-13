Mild sentence after head-on crash in the Pfänder Tunnel

hen Judge Alexander Wehinger plays the video from the surveillance camera during the hearing on Thursday, the defendant fights back tears. It is the first time that the 41-year-old has seen a recording of the horrific accident he caused in the Pfänder Tunnel. It clearly shows how the accused suddenly drove his car into the oncoming lane in the busy tunnel on October 10 and crashed head-on into the car of a German couple.

Couple had guardian angels with them

Miraculously, the 79-year-old driver and his 71-year-old wife survive the collision with a number of bruises. The 41-year-old man who caused the accident was hit much harder. He is trapped in his totally demolished car and has to be cut out of the wreck by the fire department using the rescue shears.