After drug intoxication
Mild sentence after head-on crash in the Pfänder Tunnel
A 41-year-old man under the influence of drugs crashed into oncoming traffic in the Pfänder Tunnel. He stood trial in Feldkirch on Thursday.
hen Judge Alexander Wehinger plays the video from the surveillance camera during the hearing on Thursday, the defendant fights back tears. It is the first time that the 41-year-old has seen a recording of the horrific accident he caused in the Pfänder Tunnel. It clearly shows how the accused suddenly drove his car into the oncoming lane in the busy tunnel on October 10 and crashed head-on into the car of a German couple.
Couple had guardian angels with them
Miraculously, the 79-year-old driver and his 71-year-old wife survive the collision with a number of bruises. The 41-year-old man who caused the accident was hit much harder. He is trapped in his totally demolished car and has to be cut out of the wreck by the fire department using the rescue shears.
At the hospital, it later transpires that the seriously injured man was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the accident. According to his own statements to the police, the 41-year-old was also overtired at the time.
During the trial, the accused struggled for words when he saw the two witnesses in the courtroom. "I am very glad that I can sit here like this today and that they have recovered well. But I am also aware of the seriousness of the incident and I am very, very sorry for what happened." The pensioner couple accept the apology and are satisfied with 1000 euros in compensation.
I'm very glad that I can sit here like this today and that the couple have recovered well. But I am also aware of the seriousness of the incident and I am very, very sorry for what happened.
Der Angeklagte
Fine and suspended prison sentence
Because the defendant confessed and also has a clean criminal record, the sentence is quite lenient for him. Judge Alexander Wehinger found the now unemployed 41-year-old guilty of negligent bodily harm and gave him a five-month suspended prison sentence and a fine of 960 euros. At the end of the sentence, Mr. Council had some words of warning: "What you did was very, very negligent and irresponsible. You are lucky that no one was killed in the accident." The verdict is not final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.