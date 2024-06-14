Historic relay
These legends are making their Ironman comeback this year
A special relay team will start at the 25th anniversary of the Ironman Austria in Carinthia on Sunday. Six ex-professionals bring together eleven podium places. Eva Wutti from Carinthia is allowed to cross the finish line.
Eva Wutti from Wolfsberg has twice crossed the finish line as the winner of the Ironman Austria, cheered on by hundreds of fans. "Those were special races back then," laughs the 35-year-old. After her success in 2015, she completed the double two years later. This year she is making her comeback - as the final runner in a "Legends Relay", which is taking part especially for the 25th anniversary.
"I certainly won't be competing in a whole Ironman again - it's nice for me to enjoy it all again without any pressure," says Wutti, who is in good company. Two athletes each split the 3.86 km swim, 180.2 km bike ride and 42.2 km run.
The relay participants in pictures:
- Alex Frühwirth (Lower Austria), the walking Ironman! His 73 starts worldwide include all 24 in Carinthia to date. As the starting swimmer, the 51-year-old hands over at the water's edge - but he continues as an individual athlete until the end.
- Norbert Langbrandtner (Sbg). The 53-year-old has finished second three times (2002, 2005, 2007) and was only beaten by record winner Vanhoenacker in 2007.
- Sonja Tajsich (D). The 2009 runner-up takes over on the bike and completes the first loop on the southern shore of Lake Wörthersee.
- Werner Leitner (St). He has been to the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii four times. He finished the race in Klagenfurt in third place in 2005.
- Erika Csomor (Ung). The starting runner has the most podium places in the legends relay in Carinthia: Two victories (2004, 2013) and two second places (2011, 2012).
- Eva Wutti. She has already ended her marathon career. After a few years of absence, she is back at the Ironman this year and will also be watching her colleagues on the course. She has one goal for the half marathon: "To finish easily - and I hope we can all cross the finish line together!"
