Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Painting in Ischl

New details in the mystery of Sisi’s wedding dress

Nachrichten
13.06.2024 17:30

A previously unknown painting that has surfaced in the Czech Republic could solve the mystery surrounding Sisi's wedding dress. The portrait of the empress in a magnificent outfit can now be seen in the Imperial Villa Bad Ischl - once the summer residence of the imperial couple.

comment0 Kommentare

What dress did Empress Elisabeth wear at her wedding in 1854? This is a question that has remained unanswered to this day, and one that has puzzled Sisi fans and art historians alike. Now, however, a painting that hung unnoticed for many years in the Silesian Museum in Opava (Czech Republic) could provide new insights.

It presumably shows Sisi in her wedding outfit. This is mainly due to the train that has been painted here: "It is the only known depiction of the empress wearing the train that, according to family tradition, was part of her wedding dress," says Monica Kurzel-Runtscheiner, Director of the Imperial Carriage Museum in Vienna.

"Unfortunately, nothing has been proven," says Sisi expert Monica Kurzel-Runtscheiner. (Bild: Hörmandinger Reinhard)
"Unfortunately, nothing has been proven," says Sisi expert Monica Kurzel-Runtscheiner.
(Bild: Hörmandinger Reinhard)

The train helps in the detective game
The train was acquired by the Imperial Carriage Museum in 1989 from direct descendants of the imperial couple. The white splendor with gold embroidery has been on display there for many years as part of the "Sisi Trail". Three years ago, a visitor from Spain noticed the similarity between the real train and the one painted in the picture in the Czech Republic and contacted the Wagenburg, which we reported on.

A captivating mystery
Which dress the then sixteen-year-old empress actually wore when she said yes to Franz Joseph I has been a mystery for 170 years - and it will remain so, as the newly discovered painting proves nothing: "Despite intensive research, it is impossible to say whether Sisi actually wore this magnificent ensemble at her wedding ceremony or on another important occasion," says Kurzel-Runtscheiner.

The painting is therefore being presented under the name "Mystery Dress" to mark the 170th wedding anniversary of the imperial couple at the Kaiservilla in Bad Ischl until October 31.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisabeth Rathenböck
Elisabeth Rathenböck
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf