Painting in Ischl
New details in the mystery of Sisi’s wedding dress
A previously unknown painting that has surfaced in the Czech Republic could solve the mystery surrounding Sisi's wedding dress. The portrait of the empress in a magnificent outfit can now be seen in the Imperial Villa Bad Ischl - once the summer residence of the imperial couple.
What dress did Empress Elisabeth wear at her wedding in 1854? This is a question that has remained unanswered to this day, and one that has puzzled Sisi fans and art historians alike. Now, however, a painting that hung unnoticed for many years in the Silesian Museum in Opava (Czech Republic) could provide new insights.
It presumably shows Sisi in her wedding outfit. This is mainly due to the train that has been painted here: "It is the only known depiction of the empress wearing the train that, according to family tradition, was part of her wedding dress," says Monica Kurzel-Runtscheiner, Director of the Imperial Carriage Museum in Vienna.
The train helps in the detective game
The train was acquired by the Imperial Carriage Museum in 1989 from direct descendants of the imperial couple. The white splendor with gold embroidery has been on display there for many years as part of the "Sisi Trail". Three years ago, a visitor from Spain noticed the similarity between the real train and the one painted in the picture in the Czech Republic and contacted the Wagenburg, which we reported on.
A captivating mystery
Which dress the then sixteen-year-old empress actually wore when she said yes to Franz Joseph I has been a mystery for 170 years - and it will remain so, as the newly discovered painting proves nothing: "Despite intensive research, it is impossible to say whether Sisi actually wore this magnificent ensemble at her wedding ceremony or on another important occasion," says Kurzel-Runtscheiner.
The painting is therefore being presented under the name "Mystery Dress" to mark the 170th wedding anniversary of the imperial couple at the Kaiservilla in Bad Ischl until October 31.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
