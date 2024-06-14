Vorteilswelt
A really strong club

Helped 60 times: This is how real “lions of the heart” roar

Nachrichten
14.06.2024 16:00

The Lions Club Horn has an impact far beyond its borders. The reigning Krone Heart Man winner club is now sending its lions on the road again. What this "lion lottery" is all about and why this project actually gave the club its "lion strength" in the first place.

The Horn Lions Club has a wide range of activities to help those who are having a hard time in life. A project that started three years ago not only gave it the attention it needed to be able to help far more effectively - the Krone Niederösterreich newspaper also named the club the "Herzensmenschverein des Jahres 2023" for its outstanding achievements.

20 communities, 20 lions
The starting point is 20 identical lion sculptures, which were designed by artists and placed in important public places in the 20 municipalities in the district. "This is how we got into the minds of people and communities," the Lions are certain. Their charitable campaigns have been very well received ever since.

Numerous projects and 130,000 euros
In the "Lion Lotto", the sculptures are sent "on a journey" every year, as the 20 even named "animals" change municipality after a year. This year's "Lotto" took place in Röschitz, where the living Rapid speaker legend took over the moderation, as he has always done. Since the start of the project in 2021, the association has fulfilled 60 donation requests and paid out 130,000 euros in aid.

Three presidents at the "Köko" lion, which will now move on again from its home in Röschitz: New president Jürgen Rochla, outgoing president Martina Suröck-Noé and her predecessor and lion spokesman Gottfried Stark (from left).
Three presidents at the "Köko" lion, which will now move on again from its home in Röschitz: New president Jürgen Rochla, outgoing president Martina Suröck-Noé and her predecessor and lion spokesman Gottfried Stark (from left).
(Bild: Molnar Attila)
Living Rapid spokesman legend Andy Marek put his jacket on district governor Stefan Grusch and adjusted it.
Living Rapid spokesman legend Andy Marek put his jacket on district governor Stefan Grusch and adjusted it.
(Bild: Molnar Attila)
The lion "Spartacus" will now move to the municipality of Röschitz, where the "Lion Lotto" took place this year.
The lion "Spartacus" will now move to the municipality of Röschitz, where the "Lion Lotto" took place this year.
(Bild: Molnar Attila)

Helping with responsibility
A group meets every two weeks to assess the rapid and targeted support. In addition, more than 5,000 volunteer hours were spent on the many campaigns to raise donations. As every two years, a new president took over the leadership: Jürgen Rochla took over the sceptre from Martina Surböck-Noé. And a youth project in the city of Horn was endowed with 20,000 euros in capital as a 2024 lighthouse project.

René Denk
René Denk
Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

