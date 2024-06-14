Helped 60 times: This is how real “lions of the heart” roar

Numerous projects and 130,000 euros

In the "Lion Lotto", the sculptures are sent "on a journey" every year, as the 20 even named "animals" change municipality after a year. This year's "Lotto" took place in Röschitz, where the living Rapid speaker legend took over the moderation, as he has always done. Since the start of the project in 2021, the association has fulfilled 60 donation requests and paid out 130,000 euros in aid.