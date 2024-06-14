The key to savings with photovoltaic storage systems

Use solar power and benefit twice over

New standards with state-of-the-art technology - the next generation of storage solutions is already in the starting blocks and you as a "Krone Sun" customer will be the first to benefit from it. " Krone Sonne" savings tip: The customized storage solutions in combination with a PV system can also be installed together, which is not only the simplest, but also the most cost-effective version. Optimally coordinated - and the efficient installation of all components. "Krone Sonne" customers are also rewarded with a VAT exemption thanks to the joint installation. But don't worry: existing "Krone Sonne" customers can of course also retrofit at any time.