Maximum efficiency
The key to savings with photovoltaic storage systems
Harness the full power of the sun with a solar energy storage system: Save in the long term, protect yourself against electricity price increases and enjoy greater independence. Installation as part of your photovoltaic system is the best choice for maximum efficiency and cost benefits.
Those who installed a photovoltaic system on their roof a few years ago are often full feeders or can only use their own electricity when the sun is shining. The conversion was time-consuming and cost-intensive - but this is now set to change: Because thanks to the efficient use of high-performance solar power storage systems with "Krone Sonne", they only develop their full eco-potential as usage increases.
This makes it possible to store surplus solar power and use it when needed. So it's no wonder that the vast majority of "Krone Sonne" customers opt for one of the attractive storage extensions.
More independence with solar power storage
A revolution in energy supply: Because not only are they attractively priced, they also provide protection against electricity price rises and make it easier to plan electricity costs. They therefore provide more independence and security - and increase the efficiency of your solar system. This is because an electricity storage system maximizes the self-consumption of self-generated electricity and reduces dependence on the electricity grid. This means lower electricity bills and greater self-sufficiency.
Your plus with KroneSissi storage
- Energy around the clock - store and use solar energy with "Krone Sonne" storage packages, even when the sun is no longer shining
- Tailor-made all-in-sun solutions, perfectly matched to the size of the PV system
- More efficient use of self-generated electricity
- Greater independence from electricity price fluctuations
- Better predictability of electricity costs
Rely on innovative storage extensions for your home and be prepared for all possible irritations. Because the blackout protection in combination with the storage system also offers a reliable power supply for the prevailing concern of the population about a power outage. This provides additional security and a reassuring feeling that your energy supply is always secure.
Use solar power and benefit twice over
New standards with state-of-the-art technology - the next generation of storage solutions is already in the starting blocks and you as a "Krone Sun" customer will be the first to benefit from it. " Krone Sonne" savings tip: The customized storage solutions in combination with a PV system can also be installed together, which is not only the simplest, but also the most cost-effective version. Optimally coordinated - and the efficient installation of all components. "Krone Sonne" customers are also rewarded with a VAT exemption thanks to the joint installation. But don't worry: existing "Krone Sonne" customers can of course also retrofit at any time.
The future of energy supply in your hands
The decision to expand your storage system is not only an investment in a sustainable and environmentally friendly energy source, but also in your financial future. Opt for solar power and benefit twice over - the more, the greater your advantage.
In this way, you can make your energy costs sustainable, secure and independent. Make optimum use of the power of the sun and free yourself from rising electricity prices. The future of energy supply is in your hands - so take advantage and secure the numerous benefits of a "Krone Sonne" photovoltaic system with the powerful "KroneSissi" battery storage system.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.