Weeks of work
Meloni has hired a celebrity chef for the G7 dinner
This Thursday, the heads of state and government of the G7 will come together for the opening dinner in an Italian castle. Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has hired celebrity chef Massimo Bottura, who has been working on an extensive menu for weeks.
Bottura, who is considered the best chef in the world, wants to impress the guests with a multi-course menu with fish dishes from the Apulian tradition. Planned dishes include lasagne, redfish with dried tomatoes and herbs and sea bream fillet with almonds. The dishes are prepared using mainly local ingredients and accompanied by local wines.
"Ability to combine aesthetics and ethics"
"Meloni focuses on gastro-diplomacy and wants to offer star guests the best of Italian cuisine," according to the Roman daily newspaper "Il Messaggero". "We invited him not only because he is one of the most famous ambassadors of Italian cuisine in the world, but also because of his ability to combine aesthetics and ethics," said Meloni. She refers to the fact that Bottura has been campaigning against food waste for years.
Menu for 600 euros
The invited chef is regarded as one of the most creative in the world. In Modena in northern Italy, he runs the restaurant "Osteria Francescana", which has been awarded three Michelin stars and named the world's best restaurant several times (see video above). A menu there can cost as much as 600 euros.
The G7 opening dinner itself will be held in a castle in the port city of Brindisi. The subsequent summit is scheduled to run until Saturday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
