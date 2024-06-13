Meloni has hired a celebrity chef for the G7 dinner

"Ability to combine aesthetics and ethics"

"Meloni focuses on gastro-diplomacy and wants to offer star guests the best of Italian cuisine," according to the Roman daily newspaper "Il Messaggero". "We invited him not only because he is one of the most famous ambassadors of Italian cuisine in the world, but also because of his ability to combine aesthetics and ethics," said Meloni. She refers to the fact that Bottura has been campaigning against food waste for years.