This is what the new Rapid home jersey looks like

The values of tradition, emotion, a sense of home and dynamism are brought together in the new jersey "in a unique and, for the first time, completely individual design", according to the press release: "The tile pattern of the Allianz Stadium with the different shades of green of the shimmering Makrolon outer skin can be found on the new pattern of the home jersey '"and are intended to reflect the motto 'Our stadium. Our jersey. For ALL."