Ukraine lacks personnel
Buying off military service for 450 euros a month
In view of the increasing labor shortage in Ukraine, MPs have announced a draft law that would allow companies to buy their employees out of military service.
"In these difficult times, the functioning of any business depends on predictability - and the most important question facing most manufacturers today is whether they can retain key employees," explained a ruling party MP.
According to the draft law, employees can be prevented from being called up to the army by their employer paying a monthly fee of 20,000 hryvnia (around 450 euros). Companies would then have to decide for themselves which of their employees are "most essential".
Hundreds of thousands have left the country
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, hundreds of thousands of young men have left Ukraine. According to a survey published in April, almost three quarters of companies in the country are suffering from staff shortages.
Harsh punishments for conscientious objectors
There is also an extreme shortage of personnel on the front line. In an effort to attract new recruits, Ukraine has implemented several measures, including lowering the conscription age to 25, mobilizing prisoners and imposing harsher punishments for conscientious objectors.
With a few exceptions, men between the ages of 18 and 60 are no longer allowed to leave the country. Last week, it was announced that Ukrainians of military age living abroad would no longer be allowed to leave the country after a visit to Ukraine.
