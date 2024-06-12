Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ukraine lacks personnel

Buying off military service for 450 euros a month

Nachrichten
12.06.2024 18:02

In view of the increasing labor shortage in Ukraine, MPs have announced a draft law that would allow companies to buy their employees out of military service.

comment0 Kommentare

"In these difficult times, the functioning of any business depends on predictability - and the most important question facing most manufacturers today is whether they can retain key employees," explained a ruling party MP.

According to the draft law, employees can be prevented from being called up to the army by their employer paying a monthly fee of 20,000 hryvnia (around 450 euros). Companies would then have to decide for themselves which of their employees are "most essential".

(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)

Hundreds of thousands have left the country
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, hundreds of thousands of young men have left Ukraine. According to a survey published in April, almost three quarters of companies in the country are suffering from staff shortages.

Harsh punishments for conscientious objectors
There is also an extreme shortage of personnel on the front line. In an effort to attract new recruits, Ukraine has implemented several measures, including lowering the conscription age to 25, mobilizing prisoners and imposing harsher punishments for conscientious objectors.

With a few exceptions, men between the ages of 18 and 60 are no longer allowed to leave the country. Last week, it was announced that Ukrainians of military age living abroad would no longer be allowed to leave the country after a visit to Ukraine.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf