Wendlinger son Jonas
Ball instead of motor! The apple does fall far from the tree
The son of former Formula 1 star Karl Wendlinger will be putting on his goalkeeping gloves in Holland for the next two years: Jonas is moving from red-white-red second division club SV Ried to top flight club Almere City. "I had a very good feeling from the first conversation!"
The (sporting) genes were only transferred to a limited extent. "I'm interested in motorsport and enjoy watching - but I've never actively done anything." Instead, Karl Wendlinger's son was only ever on the grass from an early age. First and foremost in Thiersee. "I only ever had soccer on my mind." Where the former Formula 1 driver only tried out in his school days.
Jonas will now try to take the next step in his career. In Almere, a young city of 200,000 inhabitants near Amsterdam. "Through Samuel, my former goalkeeper colleague from Ried (note: Sahin-Radlinger returned to Austria Vienna), we made the first contact." The first longer conversation with goalkeeping coach Agil Etamadi "was extremely pleasant", the next one with the Eredivisie club's technical director, Johan Hansma ("Jonas has a lot of development potential"), was already final.
Holland will not be the 23-year-old keeper's first stop abroad. He previously spent five years as a youngster in Nuremberg (2016 to 2021). "This experience will certainly help me." Wendlinger will start his new adventure on June 22 and will also take up the fight for a single cap at the camp in Turkey.
And then dad and short-time kicker Karl will also make his way to Almere. "Of course, I have to see where my son lives and plays!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
