Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Wendlinger son Jonas

Ball instead of motor! The apple does fall far from the tree

Nachrichten
13.06.2024 10:00

The son of former Formula 1 star Karl Wendlinger will be putting on his goalkeeping gloves in Holland for the next two years: Jonas is moving from red-white-red second division club SV Ried to top flight club Almere City. "I had a very good feeling from the first conversation!"

comment0 Kommentare

The (sporting) genes were only transferred to a limited extent. "I'm interested in motorsport and enjoy watching - but I've never actively done anything." Instead, Karl Wendlinger's son was only ever on the grass from an early age. First and foremost in Thiersee. "I only ever had soccer on my mind." Where the former Formula 1 driver only tried out in his school days.

Racing driver from the heart: Karl Wendlinger. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Racing driver from the heart: Karl Wendlinger.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Jonas will now try to take the next step in his career. In Almere, a young city of 200,000 inhabitants near Amsterdam. "Through Samuel, my former goalkeeper colleague from Ried (note: Sahin-Radlinger returned to Austria Vienna), we made the first contact." The first longer conversation with goalkeeping coach Agil Etamadi "was extremely pleasant", the next one with the Eredivisie club's technical director, Johan Hansma ("Jonas has a lot of development potential"), was already final.

Jonas' new sporting home: Almere City. (Bild: Almere City)
Jonas' new sporting home: Almere City.
(Bild: Almere City)

Holland will not be the 23-year-old keeper's first stop abroad. He previously spent five years as a youngster in Nuremberg (2016 to 2021). "This experience will certainly help me." Wendlinger will start his new adventure on June 22 and will also take up the fight for a single cap at the camp in Turkey.

And then dad and short-time kicker Karl will also make his way to Almere. "Of course, I have to see where my son lives and plays!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Gernot Gsellmann
Gernot Gsellmann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf