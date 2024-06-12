Infant with whooping cough had to be ventilated

Whooping cough cases on the rise

"Austria is the leader in Europe in terms of infection figures because we have the lowest vaccination rate," says Biebl. While there were 400 cases in 2019, there were 1,600 cases of whooping cough in the previous year and this year's figure is significantly higher, says the doctor. The vaccination should be refreshed in the first year of elementary school at the latest, as the protection does not last that long. At present, this happens in the second or third grade.