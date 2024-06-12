Colombia
A land of contrasts
Colombia rewards the open-minded and interested with a wealth of rewards: with the experience of unique natural beauty on two oceans, the Caribbean north, the Amazon lowlands and the green, high-altitude coffee zone. Last but not least, you will meet friendly, generous people. A journey through different climate zones.
The capital Bogotá attracts people from all over the country like a magnet. The third largest city in South America is undoubtedly the heart of Colombia. The beauty of this metropolis of eight million inhabitants is that it is diverse, multicultural and combines old and modern. Bogotá is also special for its collection of pre-Hispanic goldsmith art.
Six years ago, the extraordinary Museo del Oro was named one of the most important history museums in the world by National Geographic. 34,000 gold objects are on display. Many were used by indigenous cultures such as the Muisca and Tayrona in daily life and in all kinds of sacred rituals.
The many green spaces, parks and of course the mountains that rise up in the east of the city are also striking. It's enough to leave you in awe if you let your gaze wander to the wooded Andes. Climbing the Cerro de Monserrate with its basilica on a hike or by cable car is a must. Once at the top, you are literally left breathless.
Not only because the view over one of the fastest growing cities in the world is so breathtakingly beautiful, but also because of the 3152-metre-high summit. The mountain of Guadalupe is less touristy than its neighbor and even higher. But Bogotá itself is also refreshing with its 2640 meters above sea level.
Christian monument 180 meters below the ground
From Bogotá, a trip to Zipaquira, 40 km away, is a good idea. There, visitors come across a Christian monument 180 meters below the earth's surface. It is one of the most popular sights in Colombia and is probably one of the most extraordinary religious buildings in the world. The Salt Cathedral uniquely combines religion, culture and architecture in an old mine. This was used intensively for salt mining from the 16th century onwards. Even the German naturalist Alexander von Humboldt reported on the importance of these salt mines.
Simón Bolívar's role model was Napoleon
There is certainly no shortage of famous personalities here. There are statues of much-sung national heroes and central figures in the history of South America in a number of public squares. One of them comes to mind frequently: Simón Bolívar. Born in Caracas in 1783, his privileged background enabled him to enjoy an excellent education and get to know the European continent. Impressed by Napoleon Bonaparte's policies, Simón Bolívar returned home. The rest is history. He liberated several countries from Spanish rule, including Venezuela, Colombia, Panamá, Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia.
GENERAL INFORMATION:
Colombia Travel, colombia.travel/en
But what would a trip to Colombia be without hearing the name of the greatest drug trafficker of all time just once? Pablo Escobar (1949-1993) is wrongly regarded as Robin Hood. In fact, he built houses for the poor. However, the cocaine baron had rivals shot down - and even had one dissolved in acid. In the 1980s and early 1990s, the legendary boss of the Medellín cartel terrorized the whole of Colombia, and car bombs were always threatening to detonate. The major cartels have long since been broken up, but Colombia continues to dominate the global cocaine market.
A colonial fairytale come true
Around three hours' drive from Bogotá, Villa de Leyva enchants visitors with its cobbled streets and whitewashed Andalusian-style houses. Flowers hang from the balconies, restaurants, cafés, small hotels and craft stores welcome tourists, and many couples celebrate their honeymoon here. The fossil-rich surroundings offer many opportunities for excursions.
The fossilized eight-metre-long skeleton of the 120-million-year-old Kronosaurus boyacencis ampes, a marine dinosaur with fin-like limbs and a 2.70-metre-long crocodile head, is a particular magnet for visitors 6 km west of Villa de Leyva. Kronosaurus fossils have also been excavated in Australia, but are less well preserved.
Not far away is the surreal-looking Casa Terracota. Built almost entirely from clay, it is reminiscent of the Flintstone family's home. 400 tons of clay were used to build it. Architect Octavio Mendoza Morales had tables, benches and shelves fused with the walls. He actually wanted to live in it himself, but the building attracted so many people that it quickly became a tourist attraction in the Boyacá region.
Coffee Triangle has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2011
Domestic flights are a must for tourists and locals alike, as there are long distances to cover. The flight from Bogotá to Armenia (just over an hour) is also entertaining, where a mild climate, friendly people and impressive landscapes await: this is rightly one of the most beautiful regions in the country and has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2011. Hundreds of coffee plantations in a mosaic pattern cover the fertile volcanic soil. Ten percent of all the coffee consumed in the world is grown here.
It is also one of the most attractive tourist areas in the country. A taste of the region, which produces one of the best mild coffees in the world, is almost a must. The so-called coffee triangle stretches across the departments of Caldas, Risaralda and Quindío. Around the towns of Manizales, Pereira and Armenia, manicured gardens alternate with tobacco fields and strips of forest. The neat rows of coffee bushes stretching up the mountain slopes are also beautiful.
Valle de Cocora - In the valley of the wax palms
In the middle of the green, high-altitude coffee zone lies the Valle de Cocora at an altitude of between 1800 and 2400 meters above sea level. This makes the valley part of the Andes, which also run through Colombia, as well as Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile and Venezuela. The wide valley has been known as Los Nevados National Park since 1985. The atmosphere is unique: hazy veils of mist envelop the towering mountain peaks and frame the valley full of gigantic palm trees. The idyllic Valle de Cocora is named after the Cera palm tree. Colombia's national tree is one of the largest palm trees in the world.
Is Colombia a safe destination?
Safety has improved enormously over the past 20 years. Today you can travel to Colombia just as safely as to other Latin American countries. However, there are still some areas of the country that should be avoided, such as the border areas with other countries like Ecuador and Venezuela. However, the Caribbean coast in the north, the coffee zone and many other regions are perfectly developed for tourism.
The botanical garden of Quindío ("Jardín Botánico del Quindío") is just a few kilometers east of the city of Armenia in the department of the same name, Quindío. Visitors to the butterfly house are amazed by the winged insects. If you are blessed with patience, one of the 1500 butterflies and 50 species will land on your finger. The paths wind their way past trees that are over 200 years old and through 600 different plant species. Over 170 different bird species have been counted so far.
The lush, steamy and unmistakably tropical Amazon region seems very remote even from the rest of the country. While much of the Colombian Amazon is inaccessible, tourists can travel to the far south of Colombia at any time of year. Where the river port of Leticia and the charming eco-village of Puerto Nariño are located at the border triangle with Peru and Brazil.
Cartagena de Indias in the Caribbean north
The old town of Colombia's fifth largest metropolis is attractive, vibrant and mysterious. The "Pearl of the Caribbean" in the north is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a well-preserved Spanish colonial city. Its alleyways take you back to times long past. The horse-drawn carriages that take tourists around give an idea of what it was like back then. Only the high class of Cartagena were allowed to have full balconies. The middle class had French balconies - and the working class only had windows. The 11 km long, very solid city wall (las murallas) made of coral stone with its bastions and round watchtowers is almost completely preserved - the perfect place to enjoy the sunrise or sunset.
The best swimming opportunities can be found outside the city on Isla Barú and the Rosario Islands - with a white sandy beach, turquoise waters and coconut palms. Typical Caribbean flair. For many, a successful end to a journey full of contrasts through different climate zones.
