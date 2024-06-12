A land of contrasts

But what would a trip to Colombia be without hearing the name of the greatest drug trafficker of all time just once? Pablo Escobar (1949-1993) is wrongly regarded as Robin Hood. In fact, he built houses for the poor. However, the cocaine baron had rivals shot down - and even had one dissolved in acid. In the 1980s and early 1990s, the legendary boss of the Medellín cartel terrorized the whole of Colombia, and car bombs were always threatening to detonate. The major cartels have long since been broken up, but Colombia continues to dominate the global cocaine market.