Exhibition on 100 years of radio in Styria

60 historic radio sets

In it, they not only recount exciting moments in local radio history (in pictures and sound), but also show a total of 60 historical radio sets from the collection of Heinz M. Fischer, which he has handed over to the Universalmuseum Joanneum in several installments since 2019. From the early furniture radios, which were at the center of family life, to the Volksempfänger, with which Nazi propaganda had a direct line to the people, to the portable mini-devices with which Eumig celebrated success as a domestic producer from the 1950s onwards.