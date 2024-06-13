Well-known elective doctor settles accounts: “Sick system!”

From 1 July, the time has come: Angermayr will take over half of Dr. Martin Reither's practice for the time being. The latter will remain in his practice in Wiener Strasse until his retirement in the fall. Angermayr will then take over full-time - in the group practice "Ärzte im Zentrum", which only moved into the new building on Kremser Landstraße this April. There, together with rheumatologist Klaus Bobacz and Stefan Kastl, who specializes in cardiology, he will offer health insurance services at no extra cost.