“Taxes will be a major election issue”

The "Krone" journalist also mentions Hans-Peter Doskozil's new book "Hausverstand", which is due to be published soon and is already causing a stir in the run-up: "We don't know whether he is still offended at not having won the election for the SPÖ party chairmanship and will therefore also write against Babler between the lines. In any case, it will also deal with the issue of migration, where Doskozil is taking a slightly different course in Burgenland than the SPÖ in the rest of Austria."