“Taxes will be a major election issue”

On krone.tv, "Krone" domestic politics journalist Petja Mladenova analyzes the parties' prospects in the National Council elections on September 29, based on the EU elections.
Following the EU election results, the cards have now been reshuffled: "It will be exciting for us journalists, as the outcome of the election on September 29 is now open again due to the small gap between the FPÖ, ÖVP and SPÖ. The ÖVP was also quite surprised internally by the good EU election result. You could experience a real upswing in mood, they were really euphoric in places."
Mladenova adds: "It was also a motivational boost for the FPÖ. Only the SPÖ was unable to benefit from the ÖVP's loss of votes." The beer party, which will probably cost the SPÖ votes, did not even run in the EU elections. Conclusion: "The cards for Babler are significantly worse than those for Kickl and Nehammer." Within the SPÖ, party leader Andreas Babler is now being discussed again.
The "Krone" journalist also mentions Hans-Peter Doskozil's new book "Hausverstand", which is due to be published soon and is already causing a stir in the run-up: "We don't know whether he is still offended at not having won the election for the SPÖ party chairmanship and will therefore also write against Babler between the lines. In any case, it will also deal with the issue of migration, where Doskozil is taking a slightly different course in Burgenland than the SPÖ in the rest of Austria."
Election campaign topic: taxes
In general, the ÖVP's issues of performance and taxes are likely to play a major role in the upcoming National Council election campaign. Mladenova: "Taxes will certainly be a major campaign issue. The ÖVP does not want any new taxes. This stands in contrast to the SPÖ's proposal for inheritance tax." In addition, the analysis interview with the Krone domestic policy journalist also analyzes the role of Thomas Waitz as the new head of the Green delegation in the EU Parliament and the question of whether this decision is now a defeat for top candidate Lena Schilling.
