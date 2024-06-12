Ferry service to start by the end of June at the latest

Free ferry service

The cycle and pedestrian ferry will connect the villages of Aggsbach-Dorf and Aggstein - from the landing stage in Aggsbach-Dorf to the concrete ramp in Aggstein. Every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., a 15-minute interval is to be set up. The transport service will be doubled at peak times such as weekends. The service should be up and running by the start of the vacations at the latest. For cyclists and pedestrians using the ferry, the trip is free of charge.