Rock avalanche on B33
Ferry service to start by the end of June at the latest
Cyclists and pedestrians should be able to circumnavigate the closed section of the B33 in Aggsbach-Dorf in the Wachau. The ferry service should start by the start of the vacations at the latest.
The devastating rockslide on 3 June in Aggsbach-Dorf in the Wachau, in which 13,000 cubic meters of rock fell onto the road, has local tourism businesses trembling. The affected section of the B33 is likely to be closed for the entire summer season. As the "Krone" already reported on Wednesday morning, a ferry service for cycle tourism is planned. This was confirmed by the state at a press conference on Wednesday.
Free ferry service
The cycle and pedestrian ferry will connect the villages of Aggsbach-Dorf and Aggstein - from the landing stage in Aggsbach-Dorf to the concrete ramp in Aggstein. Every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., a 15-minute interval is to be set up. The transport service will be doubled at peak times such as weekends. The service should be up and running by the start of the vacations at the latest. For cyclists and pedestrians using the ferry, the trip is free of charge.
The whole thing is being financed by the state, Niederösterreich Werbung and the municipalities concerned. The footbridges still have to be built. The operation will be put out to tender. An inspection will take place on Wednesday to clarify the construction of the infrastructure, says Bernhard Schröder, Managing Director of Destination Donau Niederösterreich. Possible ferry operators have already been sounded out. The Austrian Armed Forces are to assist with the construction of the ferry. Exact details are still being coordinated and finalized.
The Wachau is ready for its guests. The south bank is passable by bike - that is now a very important message.
Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner
The safety of every individual is paramount, emphasizes Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner. "With this ferry, cyclists and pedestrians can safely circumnavigate the area affected by the rockslide and thus realize their excursion and vacation plans in the region unhindered."
Tourism hotspot on the south bank
100,000 cyclists travel along the south side of the Danube cycle path in the Wachau region every year. According to Mario Pulker, Chairman of the Tourism and Leisure Industry Division of the Lower Austrian Chamber of Commerce, 40 percent of all cycling tourism in the Wachau takes place on the south bank, adding: "This shows how important it is to make the Danube Cycle Path passable again as quickly as possible." On the south side of the Danube in the Wachau, there are 114 accommodation establishments with 409 rooms and 1887 beds.
Empty guest gardens and cancellations mean that tourism businesses are feeling the aftershocks of the rockslide. "We've received cancellations, the restaurants were empty," says Pulker. With the announced ferry service, they are hoping for bookings again. It will be decided after the end of the season whether there will be financial aid from the state for businesses affected by the lockdown.
Discount for car drivers
For those who prefer to travel by car, there will be a discount on the Spitz and Weißenkirchen ferries. The operating times will be extended, assures Andreas Nunzer, Chairman of the Wachau World Heritage Communities and Mayor of Spitz: "We Wachau communities are sticking together, which is why we have extended the operating times of the Spitz ferry in addition to the normal ferry times on Friday and Saturday from 6.15 am to 10 pm."
Access to the villages of Aggstein and Aggsbach Dorf from Krems and Melk is unhindered. All other Wachau communities on the south side can also be reached from Krems or Melk. If you are cycling along the Danube cycle path, you have the option of crossing the Danube in St. Lorenz to Weißenkirchen or cycling to Spitz in Arnsdorf.
