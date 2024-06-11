Mozartkugel closure: “Plant was not sustainable”

None of the employees are allowed to comment on the shock news. The bad news was announced while the head of the works council was on vacation. 65 employees, some of whom have been with the company for many years, from production workers to company electricians, are affected. The turbulence is not new: "They wanted to convert the site into housing," says local leader Herbert Schober about a wish that could not be fulfilled. The site was too large and could not be kept. With commercial use, the 13,000 square meters would have been worth around 14 million euros.