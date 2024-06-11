SPÖ leader Mario Leiter presents “competence team”

Stefanie Matei, the women's chairwoman of the Ländle-SPÖ, also has a good chance of being elected to parliament. The teacher from Feldkirch is particularly concerned about women's issues: "I have experienced for myself how difficult it can be to return to work - not least because there are still too few childcare places." If she has her way, the cost of abortion, which currently stands at over 700 euros, should also be significantly reduced.