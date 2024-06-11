State elections
SPÖ leader Mario Leiter presents “competence team”
The Vorarlberg SPÖ has presented its state list for the regional elections: A triumvirate of three experienced forces is at the top, followed by rather unknown, fresh faces.
If things go according to plan in the state elections on October 13, the Vorarlberg Social Democrats should at least make it into double figures and win at least four seats after recently achieving 9.5 percent. In addition to party leader Mario Leiter, Manuela Auer, who currently leads the SPÖ state parliament club, and Reinhold Einwallner, who is currently still in the National Council, Patricia Zangerl, a rather unknown politician, is likely to enter the state parliament.
The Hörbranzer native has worked at Bregenz State Hospital for 23 years and represents the interests of employees as a works councillor. "I would like to contribute my knowledge of healthcare professions and healthcare policy to the state parliament," she said at the presentation of the candidates in Götzis on Tuesday.
Another unknown quantity is Halil Calim, who is in fifth place on the state list. The graduate in business administration and economics worked in marketing at the Blum company. He currently works at the Turkish Consulate General. If he enters the state parliament, Halil Calim wants to campaign for affordable housing and fair wages.
Stefanie Matei, the women's chairwoman of the Ländle-SPÖ, also has a good chance of being elected to parliament. The teacher from Feldkirch is particularly concerned about women's issues: "I have experienced for myself how difficult it can be to return to work - not least because there are still too few childcare places." If she has her way, the cost of abortion, which currently stands at over 700 euros, should also be significantly reduced.
It is not yet clear whether the top eight places on the four district lists, through which the candidates usually enter the state parliament, will be identical to those on the national list. "There may be a mutation from place 5 onwards," was the answer to a Krone inquiry. Leiter believes that his "competence team" is not only well equipped for the election: "It would also be the right team for government participation!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
